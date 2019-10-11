HC reserves order on whether to issue notice on Malvinder Singh's plea to quash FIR in RFL case

The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on whether to issue notice on former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against him that alleged misappropriation of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds, causing Rs 2,397 crore in losses. Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved order on the plea after hearing arguments on behalf of Singh, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police and RFL.

Singh had approached the high court Thursday, hours before his arrest. Singh, in his plea, has contended that only the SFIO, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, could have investigated the allegations of fraud and cheating against him.

