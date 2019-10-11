International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

HC reserves order on whether to issue notice on Malvinder Singh's plea to quash FIR in RFL case

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 15:28 IST
HC reserves order on whether to issue notice on Malvinder Singh's plea to quash FIR in RFL case

The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on whether to issue notice on former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against him that alleged misappropriation of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds, causing Rs 2,397 crore in losses. Justice Brijesh Sethi reserved order on the plea after hearing arguments on behalf of Singh, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police and RFL.

Singh had approached the high court Thursday, hours before his arrest. Singh, in his plea, has contended that only the SFIO, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, could have investigated the allegations of fraud and cheating against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019