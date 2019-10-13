International Development News
Development News Edition
UPDATE 1-Turkish army, Syrian allies enter Tel Abyad, situation calm-Reuters witness

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 13-10-2019 18:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkish army, Syrian allies enter Tel Abyad, situation calm-Reuters witness

Image Credit: ANI

The Turkish army and its Syrian rebel allies advanced into the center of the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on Sunday where the situation was calm and they were conducting search operations, a Reuters witness said.

Tel Abyad is a town on the Syrian border and one of the main focal points of the Turkish offensive that began on Wednesday against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization that reports on the conflict, said Turkey and its allies were in almost complete control of the town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
