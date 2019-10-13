UPDATE 1-Mortars fired at Somalia's Mogadishu airport- sources

At least three mortars were fired at Mogadishu’s international airport on Sunday, injuring six people, a diplomatic source said.

The airport serves also as compound for several embassies as well as the United Nations and African Union missions. A U.N. source in Mogadishu confirmed the attack but could not say how many people had been injured.

Residents living in the outskirts of the airport compound told Reuters they saw several mortars being fired. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UN mission and the Somali governement could not be reached for comment.

