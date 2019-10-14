Austrian police hunt Afghan after knife attacks

Austrian police launched a dragnet on Monday for a knife-wielding Afghan man suspected of killing one person and badly wounding another.

Police in Upper Austria province asked the public for help in finding the 35-year-old man after the attacks in the Wullowitz area.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect had wounded a staff member at a refugee centre before fleeing the scene. He then stabbed to death a nearby resident and took his car. The motive was still under investigation.

