Austrian police hunt Afghan after knife attacks

Reuters Vienna
Updated: 14-10-2019 22:19 IST
Austrian police launched a dragnet on Monday for a knife-wielding Afghan man suspected of killing one person and badly wounding another.

Police in Upper Austria province asked the public for help in finding the 35-year-old man after the attacks in the Wullowitz area.

A police spokeswoman said the suspect had wounded a staff member at a refugee centre before fleeing the scene. He then stabbed to death a nearby resident and took his car. The motive was still under investigation.

COUNTRY : Austria
