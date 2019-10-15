Russia's military police patrol contact line between Syrian, Turkish forces - RIA

Russian military police are patrolling the contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces in northern Syria, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Syrian government forces allied with Russia are in full control of the northern Syrian town of Manbij and Russian soldiers are coordinating with Turkey's army in Manbij region, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to U.S.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)