Russia's military police patrol contact line between Syrian, Turkish forces - RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 15-10-2019 16:36 IST
Russian military police are patrolling the contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces in northern Syria, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Syrian government forces allied with Russia are in full control of the northern Syrian town of Manbij and Russian soldiers are coordinating with Turkey's army in Manbij region, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
