NGT directs railways to evolve mechanism to control pollution during loading, unloading of goods

The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the pollution caused during loading and unloading of goods such as cement at railway siding and directed the public transporter to evolve an appropriate mechanism to address it. A siding, in rail terminology, is a low-speed track section distinct from a running line.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh-resident Shivansh Pandey against pollution in and around railway godown in Faizabad during loading and unloading of cement, fertilizers and grains by trucks. The plea alleged that the activity was polluting the air and causing respiratory problems.

The UP Pollution Control Board had earlier issued directions to the railways to construct a covered shed and to undertake sprinkling of water in Faizabad to contain the air pollution, apart from adopting suitable safety norms in the course of loading and unloading. The tribunal noted that there is violation of air quality norms by the railway goods siding, Ayodhya in Faizabad.

As per the report furnished by the state pollution control board, the railway goods siding in Ayodhya was creating air pollution and for damage to the air quality, compensation of Rs 91.2 lakh was assessed by it. The NGT said that apart from not following the requirement of taking requisite consents, the railway administration in Faizabad is not following the measures to be adopted at loading/unloading points.

"It can be inferred that at other locations of railway sidings and good sheds, there may be similar situation. This needs to be checked by an appropriate mechanism to be evolved by the Railway Board. "The Additional DRM (Operations) Lucknow present before this Tribunal has made a statement that necessary steps for enforcing the law and necessary safeguards will now be taken within one month. The officer may take the steps and file his report before this Tribunal and also before the Railway Board. The Railway Board may compile appropriate information with regard to other such locations and furnish a comprehensive report. The Railway Board may depute a suitable senior officer with the compliance report on the next date," the bench said.

The tribunal directed that in the meantime, the UP Pollution Control Board may take steps for recovery of the assessed compensation.

