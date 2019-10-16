Lawyer to bring legal case against UK PM Johnson's Brexit deal

A legal challenge will be brought against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's possible Brexit deal on the grounds that it contravenes domestic tax law, lawyer Jolyon Maugham said on Wednesday.

Maugham, who has challenged the government successfully on its decision to suspend parliament and whether Britain could unilaterally change its mind on leaving the EU, said that he intended to lodge a petition to stop the government putting the Withdrawal Agreement before parliament.

