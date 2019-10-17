International Development News
Russia and Iran stand ready to facilitate talks on Syria - statement

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 21:29 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, have discussed situation in north eastern Syria and expressed their readiness to facilitate relevant talks, Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Both Lavrov and Zarif said it was necessary to reach long-lasting stabilization on the eastern side of the Euphrates river via the "dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as between the Syrian authorities and representatives of Syrian Kurds".

They said Russia and Iran are ready to facilitate such contacts.

