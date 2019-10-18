G20 agrees stablecoins give rise to 'serious' risks -press release

Group of 20 finance leaders agreed that global stablecoins give rise to a set of "serious" public policy and regulatory risks, a press release from Japan, the group's chair, showed on Friday.

The G20 also called on the International Monetary Fund to examine the macro-economic implications, including monetary sovereignty issues in its member countries, from the possible spread of global stablecoins, the press release showed.

