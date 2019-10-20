Lebanon PM Hariri agrees reform package in bid to resolve economic crisis -official sources

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has agreed on a package of reforms with government partners to ease an economic crisis that has sparked nationwide protests, official sources told Reuters, with a cabinet meeting expected on Monday to approve them.

The decisions call for a 50% reduction in the salaries of current and former officials and $3.3 billion in contributions from banks to achieve a "near-zero deficit" for the 2020 budget.

It also includes a plan to privatize its telecommunications sector and an overhaul to its crippled electricity sector, a crucial demand among potential foreign donors and investors needed to unlock some $11 billion in funds to Lebanon.

