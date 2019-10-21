International Development News
Mexico will arrest kingpin's son provided public not at risk-president

Reuters Mexico City
Updated: 21-10-2019 19:49 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will arrest Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, provided there is an arrest warrant and that the public is not put at risk.

The younger Guzman was briefly detained last week in the northwestern city of Culiacan, but released after officials realized they were outmatched in gun battles with drug gangs that broke out across the city.

COUNTRY : Mexico
