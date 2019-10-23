International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brazil police target Techint in new phase of Car Wash probe

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 23-10-2019 17:20 IST
Brazil police target Techint in new phase of Car Wash probe

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday in a new phase of the sweeping "Car Wash" corruption probe targeting alleged bribery by Italo-Argentine group Techint to secure contracts from state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Federal police and prosecutors said local Techint units Techint Engenharia e Construção SA and Confab Industrial SA formed part of an illegal cartel of contractors to win more than 3.3 billion reais of contracts between 2007 and 2010.

Investigators said they were working with Italian and Swiss law enforcement on the case. Techint could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Brazil
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019