UK police say will move truck found with 39 bodies shortly

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 21:32 IST
UK police say will move truck found with 39 bodies shortly

British police said on Wednesday they will move a truck containing the bodies of 39 people to a secure location shortly.

"The lorry and the trailer will be moved to a secure location at Tilbury Docks, so the bodies can be recovered whilst preserving the dignity of the victims," Essex Police Detective Chief Constable Pippa Mills said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
