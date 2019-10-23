HC seeks UP govt, police's response on flesh trade at NCR massage parlours

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the police departments of Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut on a PIL alleging that flesh trade was clandestinely operating in many massage parlours in the national capital region. Acting on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Centre for Human Rights, a bench comprising Justice P K S Baghel and Justice Piyush Agarwal directed the state government and the police departments to file their reply within four weeks.

The court ordered that the case be listed for hearing thereafter. In the PIL, the NGO alleged that several brothels were operating under the garb of massage and beauty parlours in NCR and the police and state administration were doing nothing to shut them.

