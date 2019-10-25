International Development News
NGT directs HSPCB to revise time schedule for disposal of fly ash in Jhajjar

National Green Tribunal Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to revise the time schedule for disposal of the fly ash generated by the Indira Gandhi Super Thermal Power Project in Jhajjar district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the timeline of 2021 could not be accepted keeping in mind the potential hazard of air pollution and its impact on public health.

"We are of the view that the timeline needs to be preponed to December 31, 2020," the bench said in a recent order. The HSPCB might accordingly ensure that the plant in question revised the plan, it said.

The NGT directed that a performance guarantee in the sum of Rs 50 lakh might be taken from the unit for complying with the action plan. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a Haryana native, alleging handling of the accumulated fly ash at the units of NTPC Aravali Power Co. Pvt Ltd and Jhajjar Power Ltd (CLP India) in Jhajjar.

According to the complaint, a huge amount of fly ash was generated and accumulated, causing air pollution that resulted in diseases to the inhabitants. The complainant alleged that he was suffering from tuberculosis as per the report of the Civil Hospital, Jhajjar.

The NGT had sought a report from the HSPCB, which said a huge amount of fly ash was accumulated at the unit of Jhajjar Power Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

