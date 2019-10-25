U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian S-400 purchase - State Dept official
The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara 'walk away' from the Russian missile defense system it purchased, a senior State Department official said on Friday, pressing it to either send it back or not make it operational.
The issue is part of a broader conversation with Ankara to resolve ongoing problems it has with Washington, the official said, and the risk of sanctions under a law known as Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CATSAA) over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missiles is part of that wider dialogue.
