International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian missile purchase, official says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:59 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. still pressing Turkey to 'walk away' from Russian missile purchase, official says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara to 'walk away' from the Russian missile defense system it bought, a senior State Department official said on Friday, but warned Turkey that the risk of sanctions over the issue persisted. "There's still work to get the Turks to walk away from the S400s: be it turn it off, send it back, destroy it, what have you," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "That is still an ongoing issue. We're talking about re-mediating, re-addressing, reconciling. That's not off the table."

Batteries of the S-400 began arriving in Turkey in July but have not yet been switched on, which the U.S. official acknowledged. NATO allies Turkey and the United States have been at loggerheads over the purchase of the S-400 system, which the United States says is not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to Lockheed Martin's F-35 'stealth' fighter jet.

Washington has previously warned Ankara that it will face sanctions over the purchase and it has removed Turkey from the F-35 program. The United States has fallen short of slapping penalties on Turkey. The S-400 issue was part of a broader conversation, the official said, that involved Turkey's offensive into northern Syria against U.S.-allied Kurdish YPG fighters more than two weeks ago. Turkey halted the incursion this week after the Kurds withdrew from a border region under a U.S.- brokered truce. Ankara also struck a separate deal with Russia to create a 'safe zone' in northeastern Syria it has long sought.

"As the President said, you ceasefire, we'll cease sanctions but you're not out of the woods yet," the State Department official said. Washington had slapped economic sanctions on Turkey over its incursion into Syria but President Donald Trump on Thursday said they had been lifted because Ankara halted the offensive.

"We are still working all these other issues that are not yet resolved with Turkey and the risk of CATSAA sanctions is part of that broader set of issues we have with the Turks," he said, referring to penalties under the U.S. law known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. U.S. Patriot missiles could still be made available to the Turkish government, he said. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday told Reuters that Ankara could buy the U.S. missiles and the issue could come up during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's planned visit to Washington on Nov. 13.

In the Turkish government, "not everybody is President Erdogan," the U.S. official said. He said there were Turks years ago or months ago saying "we'd rather not put ourselves at risk of Russian influence, we'd rather not put ourselves at risk of isolating ourselves from NATO partners, we'd rather not put ourselves isolating from Washington." Ideally, Turkey should never have acquired or received any component of the S-400 system, he said, "but now that that line has been crossed, it's a matter of how to isolate and compartmentalize that, neutralize it and move forward ... but it's much more difficult than it was before."

Also Read: India slams Turkey for its 'unilateral military offensive' in northeast Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Google search gets smarter so queries don't have to

San Francisco, Oct 25 AFP Google on Friday announced its biggest leap forward in years in its search algorithm, offering an unusually detailed public explanation of its secret formula. The worlds most popular internet search engine said its...

4th suspect arrested as UK truck deaths case probe deepens

A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the countrys worst human smuggling cases gea...

Chinese envoy lauds India for its upward movement in ease of doing business rankings

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said he is glad to learn that New Delhi has continued its impressive rise in the World Banks ease of doing business rankings. Glad to learn that India moved up remarkably in the World Bank E...

UPDATE 2-Mexico expects U.S. Congress to start formal trade deal approval soon

Mexico expects U.S. lawmakers to soon begin the process of approving a new trade deal between the two countries and Canada now that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised wage increases and funding for labor reforms, a senior Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019