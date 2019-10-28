International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Britain to "strain every sinew" to help finance sector after Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:11 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 2-Britain to "strain every sinew" to help finance sector after Brexit
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday. "This government absolutely believes in the City," Glen told a conference in London, adding that revenues from finance were key to Britain's ability to fund healthcare, police and regional development. "We will strain every sinew to help you flourish."

Financial firms in Britain lose unfettered direct access to investors in the bloc after Brexit and will instead have to rely on the EU's system of equivalence. Under this system, Brussels grants market access if it deems that a foreign financial firm's home rules are strict enough to ensure that EU customers are well protected.

Glen said that Britain stood ready to start negotiating equivalence in key areas with the EU as soon as Brexit has happened - although when that will remain unknown. The EU on Monday agreed on a 3-month flexible delay to Britain's departure, until Jan. 31, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was driven to request a postponement due to lawmakers rejecting the sequence of the ratification of the divorce deal agreed with Brussels.

If Britain leaves the bloc with a deal, it would have a transition period until the end of 2020, meaning business as usual for the banks. Britain has said it does not want to be a permanent "taker" of EU rules to maintain EU financial market access and Glen said the issue was how to find a more "enduring mechanism" that recognizes that changes in rules can occur on both sides.

"We have got to weigh the issue up very carefully," Glen said, adding it was difficult to know "where it would land" until equivalence negotiations with Brussels started. "It will be a carefully designed position that we adopt," Glen added.

Britain needs to be able to set its own rules and Glen hinted that some of the EU's capital rules for insurers could be amended, given what he called "pressure" in Britain for changes. "We need an agile and responsive regulatory approach," Glen said.

Britain sees Brexit as making it possible to negotiate its own trade deals with other countries, and China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, told the conference that Britain and China were already building foundations for strong future cooperation in financial services. "Britain is at a crucial stage of Brexit, but I am confident the UK will not lose its strength in financial services easily and London will retain its status as an international financial center," he said.

Fintech could be a key bridge to deeper China-UK cooperation in financial services, he said. Financial services are more dependent than any other economic sector on being able to hire highly-skilled staff from across the world and Britain would introduce a post-Brexit immigration system that supported competitiveness, Glen said.

Banks, insurers and asset managers in Britain have opened over 300 hubs in the EU to deal with whatever form Brexit takes.

Also Read: Britain's Johnson pushes for last-ditch Brexit deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-BANGLA-GANGULY-LD DAYNIGHT DayNight Test Ganguly hopeful, BCB set to take f...

166 arrested for violating SC order on bursting firecrackers: police data

More than 160 people were arrested for bursting illegal firecrackers and violating the Supreme Court-mandated two-hour window to burst green crackers in Delhi on Diwali night, police said on Monday. According to the data released by police,...

A day after Diwali, Delhi's AQI at season's worst but better than last year

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index plummeted to very poor, the worst-recorded level this season. The citys air qua...

Increase revenue generation, Goa CM tells 86 departments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a review meeting of 86 state departments and asked them to work towards increasing revenue generation. He also asked these departments to clear pending utilization certificates UC as failur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019