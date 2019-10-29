REFILE-UPDATE 2-Maryland newspaper mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to 5 deaths -Washington Post

The man charged in a 2018 mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five people admitted his guilt, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Jarrod Ramos, 39, entered his guilty plea in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, the newspaper said. The plea was not immediately available in electronic court records and Ramos' attorneys could not immediately be reached. Ramos is charged with opening fire with a shotgun in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis on June 28, 2018, killing four journalists and a sales assistant in an attack police said was motivated by a long-standing grudge.

He is now requesting a jury trial on whether he is criminally responsible for the murders, CBS Baltimore reported. Ramos entered an insanity plea in April, claiming a mental disorder prevented him from obeying the law. Ramos originally pleaded not guilty to all 23 felony counts against him in July 2018. The plea reversal on Monday came days before a jury was scheduled to be selected for his trial.

His guilty plea is pending approval by a judge, the Post reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)