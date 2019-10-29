International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK police hunt for two brothers from N.Ireland over truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:25 IST
UPDATE 1-UK police hunt for two brothers from N.Ireland over truck deaths
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people in the back of a truck near London last week.

Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, from Armagh, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking, Essex Police said. "Finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation," said Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper.

"At this time we believe they are in Northern Ireland but they also have links to the Irish Republic. If you know where they are or have any information about their whereabouts I need you to call my team." On Monday, the truck's driver Maurice Robinson appeared in court accused of manslaughter and money laundering as well as accusations of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

For the latter alleged offenses, the charge sheet stated that he had conspired with Ronan Hughes and others, prosecutors said. Detectives investigating the deaths have arrested three other people apart from Robinson but they have since been released on police bail. Irish police have also arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as th...

UPDATE 3-German minister Altmaier breaks nose in tumble from stage

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.The minister, 61, tri...

It's my job, that's what I am here for: Ganguly on first ever D/N Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise Indias first-ever Day-Night Test is based on common sense as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format. Indias maiden Day-Ni...

Nobody has stopped opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegations visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019