Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for killing wife

  • PTI
  • Balasore
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 12:15 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 12:15 IST
A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a court in

Odisha's Balasore district for killing his wife. District and Session Judge of Balasore, Ram Shankar

Hota, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sudhir Dehuri on Tuesday. In the event of non-payment of the penalty amount, the

convict will have to undergo jail term for an additional six months, the court ordered.

According to the prosecution, Dehuri of Sugo village stabbed his wife Meena to death on October 7, 2015 evening when he was in an inebriated state. The villagers caught hold hold of him and handed him over to the police while he was attempting to runway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

