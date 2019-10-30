International Development News
Development News Edition

Man who killed 5 at Maryland newspaper to argue he was not responsible for his actions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:30 IST
Man who killed 5 at Maryland newspaper to argue he was not responsible for his actions

The man who fatally shot five people with a shotgun at a Maryland newspaper last year will argue he was not criminally responsible for his actions because of a mental disorder at a trial that begins with jury selection on Wednesday.

Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting five people at the Capital Gazette in one of the deadliest attacks on a U.S. media outlet. That reduced the scope of his trial, leaving the jury to assess only his claim that a mental illness means he should not spend the rest of his life in prison for his crime. Ramos had a long-running feud with the daily newspaper when he walked into its Annapolis newsroom on June 28, 2018, and opened fire. Members of the staff who survived the attack by hiding under their desks covered the massacre and published a paper the next day, earning a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize board.

Prosecutors and Ramos' public defender will begin the process on Wednesday of selecting the jury that will evaluate his claim at Anne Arundel Circuit Court. They are due to make their opening arguments and begin presenting their cases on Monday. If the jury finds Ramos, 39, responsible for the 23 felony counts including five counts of first-degree murder to which he pleaded guilty, he will be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Under Maryland law, Ramos could be cleared of criminal liability if the jury decides he was suffering from a mental disorder that rendered him incapable of understanding the nature or consequences of his actions. Such a finding could lead to a reduced sentence spent in a mental-health institution. RARE TASK FOR JURY

At a pretrial hearing last week, Judge Laura Ripken said that mental health experts at the state health department had evaluated Ramos and found he was legally sane and criminally responsible, local media reported. Public defenders are expected to refute that report, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is rare for a jury to be tasked with judging a defendant's mental state to determine culpability, according to former Anne Arundel County prosecutor Andrew Jezic.

"Usually the doctors agree and when they don't, there's some compromise," Jezic said in a phone interview. "Even if he was in fact legitimately crazy, it's going to be hard to convince the jury to let him go into the care of a hospital instead of jail." The attack occurred two months before a California man threatened to kill employees at the Boston Globe in retaliation for its role coordinating an editorial response by hundreds of newspapers to U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media. That man, Robert Chain, was sentenced this month to serve four months in prison.

In the Gazette attack, Ramos killed the newspaper's assistant editor, Rob Hiaasen, 59; journalists Wendi Winters, 65, Gerald Fischman, 61, and John McNamara, 56, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34. Ramos had waged a long legal battle with the paper over a column it published about him, and his lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

Members of the Capital Gazette staff reacted defiantly to the violence. One reporter summed up their attitude on Twitter hours after the attack: "I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound 644,0000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britains information regulator said.The Information Commissioners Of...

Research findings need to be translated for better reach:Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said research findings in English should be translated into various Indian languages to increase their reach, and the government should work towards it. Naidu was speaking at an international symp...

Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultans name from school textbooks. About Tipu Jayanti, we are going to drop everything. We are also thinking to drop everything in...

UPDATE 1-Norway wealth fund boosted by U.S. investment in Q3

Norways 1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, made a 1.6 return on investment in the third quarter, earning 236 billion Norwegian crowns 25.55 billion, it said on Wednesday.Equity and fixed income investments had another q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019