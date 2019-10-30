International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO on Day 2 of testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 15:31 IST
U.S. lawmakers will press Boeing CEO on Day 2 of testimony

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will face a second day of questions Wednesday from U.S. lawmakers on its now grounded 737 MAX after sharp criticism at a Senate hearing Tuesday.

U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, who heads the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that will hear from Muilenburg on Wednesday, said in a written statement that the committee's lengthy investigation into the MAX has turned up significant questions about Boeing's decision-making. "Something went drastically wrong, a total of 346 people died, and we have a duty to fix it," DeFazio will say in his opening statement.

DeFazio said the panel is aware of "at least one case where a Boeing manager implored the then-Vice President and General Manager of the 737 program to shut down the 737 MAX production line because of safety concerns." Boeing did not comment Tuesday on the allegation. Muilenburg on Tuesday acknowledged errors in failing to give pilots more information on a key safety system known as MCAS before the crashes, as well as for taking months to disclose that it had made optional an alarm that alerts pilots to a mismatch of flight data on the 737 MAX.

"We've made mistakes and we got some things wrong. We're improving and we're learning," he said. The hearing, the highest-profile congressional scrutiny of commercial aviation safety in years, heaps pressure on a newly rejiggered Boeing senior management team fighting to repair trust with airline customers and passengers shaken by an eight-month safety ban on its 737 MAX following the crashes, which killed 346 people.

"You have told me half-truths over and over again," Senator Tammy Duckworth told Muilenburg, questioning why the manufacturer did not disclose more details about MCAS's lack of safeguards. Taking turns to grill Muilenburg during his first appearance at a hearing on Capitol Hill in the year since the first crash in Indonesia, senators suggested Boeing had not been completely honest and expressed dismay that the 2016 instant messages did not prompt an immediate reaction from the company.

For months, Boeing had largely failed to acknowledge blame, instead vowing to make a "safe plane safer." Tuesday's hearing represents Boeing's broadest acceptance of responsibility that it made mistakes but Muilenburg stopped short of what some lawmakers and family members had sought. Family members were seated just three rows behind Muilenburg during his testimony and were invited at one point to stand and show large photos of their loved ones.

Nadia Milleron, whose daughter was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, said Muilenburg and the board should resign for failing to do more to prevent the crashes. As Muilenburg departed the hearing, she implored him to look at the victims' families when he apologized. He turned to her and said: "I'm sorry."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Bank earnings drag Europe lower as merger talks boost carmakers

European shares inched lower on Wednesday as weak bank earnings and doubts over an interim U.S.-China trade deal spurred selling, although losses were limited by excitement over merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Frances PSA.By 0930 GMT...

Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook on Wednesday agreed to pay a 500,000 pound 644,0000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britains information regulator said.The Information Commissioners Of...

Research findings need to be translated for better reach:Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said research findings in English should be translated into various Indian languages to increase their reach, and the government should work towards it. Naidu was speaking at an international symp...

Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultans name from school textbooks. About Tipu Jayanti, we are going to drop everything. We are also thinking to drop everything in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019