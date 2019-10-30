CBI gets transit remand of Pailan Group chief

A Bidhannagar court on Wednesday granted the CBI transit remand of Pailan Group chief Apurba Saha who was arrested on charges of raising money from the public through "fraudulent schemes". Saha was arrested from Kolkata by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the CBI on Tuesday in connection with a Rs 574-crore ponzi scam case.

The court granted the investigation agency transit remand of the Pailan Group chief till November 2 after which he would be produced at a regular court at Islampur in North Dinajpur district. A CBI source said Saha, in connivance with others, had raised around Rs 574 crore from the public through illegal schemes.

The CBI was investigating Ponzi firms such as Saradha and Rose Valley which defrauded thousands of investors by luring them with promises of high returns.

