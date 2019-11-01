International Development News
Development News Edition

PIL in HC seeks lifting of restriction on cash withdrawal from PMC bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:00 IST
PIL in HC seeks lifting of restriction on cash withdrawal from PMC bank
Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre, AAP government and the RBI on a PIL seeking the removal of restrictions on cash withdrawals from the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to the Finance Ministry, Delhi government, RBI and the PMC bank directing them to indicate their stand on the plea which has sought 100 percent insurance cover for customers' money deposited in the bank.

The Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank has been put under restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam. Deposit withdrawals have been capped at Rs 40,000 over a six-month period, causing panic and distress among depositors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

No need for passport for Sikh pilgrims from India visiting Kartarpur: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Sikh pilgrims from India would only need a valid ID and not a passport to travel to Kartarpur and are not required to register 10 days in advance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib...

Toyota Kirloskar sales drop 5 pc in October at 12,610 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Friday reported 5 per cent decline in total sales at 12,610 units in October. The company had posted total sales of 13,245 units in the same month, TKM said in a statement.Domestic sales were down 6 per cent at...

China urges all parties to work towards peaceful resolution of Korean Peninsula issue

Chinas foreign ministry said on Friday all sides should work towards a peaceful resolution of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula following the latest missile test by Pyongyang a day earlier.Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang ...

UPDATE 4-Olympics-Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to marathon venue move

Sapporo was formally approved on Friday as host of the marathon events at next years Summer Olympics with the reluctant consent of Tokyos governor, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the IOC over where to stage the flagship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019