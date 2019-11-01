International Development News
Development News Edition

S.Korea seeks tougher penalties against child porn after dark web site bust

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:18 IST
S.Korea seeks tougher penalties against child porn after dark web site bust
Image Credit: Pixabay

South Korea is moving to clarify its definition of child pornography and increase sentences for people convicted of owning such imagery following a global investigation into a South Korea-based dark web site, a draft bill showed on Friday.

South Korean, British and U.S. authorities said last month they had arrested 337 people worldwide, including 223 South Koreans, after knocking out the web site, which sold videos of child sex abuse for digital cash. The revelation led to calls in South Korea for harsher punishment for child pornography as most of the offenders received lighter penalties than those in other countries.

The site's operator, Son Jong-woo, is expected to be released this month after serving an 18-month sentence for violating child protection and information laws. He was arrested and convicted in South Korea last year before the authorities announced the investigation results. In contrast, U.S. officials said several people convicted in the case are serving prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Possessing child or juvenile pornography in South Korea is currently punishable by up to one year or fines of a maximum of 20 million won ($17,159.28). The new bill, authored by South Korean lawmaker Kang Chang-il and seen by Reuters, calls for the penalties to be raised to up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($25,740) in fines while defining child pornography as "abuse".

"Our law simply describes those illegally produced films and photos as pornography 'using' children and juveniles, but child pornography is sexual abuse and exploitation," Kang said. The Justice Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Announcing the result of their multinational investigation, officials said the network was one of the largest child pornography operations they had encountered to date. The website relied on cryptocurrency to sell access to 250,000 videos depicting child sexual abuse, including footage of extremely young children being raped, they said.

Calls for a tougher law was in part fuelled by the public disclosure of an online community where some South Koreans apparently caught in the case were found to have shared tips to evade a police raid or appeal for a lighter punishment. More than 270,000 South Koreans have joined a petition raised with the presidential Blue House calling for the website's operator and other offenders to face stricter penalties and their identities to be disclosed.

Any petition that gathers more than 200,000 signatures requires a response from the government. ($1 = 1,165 won)

Also, Read Surreal North v South Korea football match 'like war'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yemeni rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone

Cairo, Nov 1 AP Yemens Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim they have shot down a US-made drone along the border with Saudi Arabia. The spokesman for the Houthis, Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarea, tweeted that the spy plane known as ScanEagle was conducti...

South Korean search finds wrecked medical copter carrying 7

Seoul, Nov 1 AP Searchers found the wreckage of an ambulance helicopter in waters off South Koreas eastern coast Friday and were continuing to look for its seven crewmembers and passengers, who were presumed dead. The helicopter had picked ...

Schools advised to curtail outdoor activities of children till November 5: EPCA

As the air quality in the national capital deteriorated further, a Supreme Court mandated panel on Friday asked schools to curtail all outdoor activities and sports till November 5 to minimise exposure of children to pollution. The Environm...

Delhi schools to be shut till Tuesday

The Delhi government on Friday decided to shut schools till November 5 as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated further.In wake of rising level of pollution caused by stubble burning, the Delhi government has decided to shut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019