International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northeast Syria
Image Credit: ANI

Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday under a deal between the two countries that forced a Kurdish militia away from territory near Turkey's border.

Turkey and allied Syrian rebels launched a cross-border offensive on Oct. 9 against the Kurdish YPG militia, seizing control of 120 km (75 miles) of land along the frontier. Last week, Ankara and Moscow agreed to remove the militia fighters to a depth of at least 30 km (19 miles) south of the border and Russia has told Turkey that the YPG left the strip.

Turkish armored vehicles on Friday drove through country roads across the border to join their Russian counterparts, according to Reuters television footage filmed from the Turkish side of the border. Ground and air units were involved in the patrol in the area of the Syrian border town of Darbasiya, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Twitter, showing photos of soldiers studying a map and of four armored vehicles.

The 110-km joint patrol with Russian military police, consisting of nine military vehicles, was starting at Darbasiya and travelling west along the border, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Overnight, the Turkish Defence Ministry said Turkey had handed over to the Russians 18 men, believed to be Syrian government soldiers, who were detained in Syria near the Turkish border this week. It said the move was coordinated with Russia but did not say who they were handed to.

The 18 men were seized on Tuesday during operations southeast of the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, part of an area where Turkey's incursion took place, stretching some 120 km (75 miles) along the border to the town of Tel Abyad. On Wednesday, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had information that the YPG, which Ankara sees as a terrorist group because of its ties to Kurdish militants fighting an insurgency in southeast Turkey, had not completed its pullout.

He said Turkey's joint patrols with Russia were starting on Friday at a depth of 7 km (4 miles) within Syria, less than the 10 km set out in the Oct. 22 Ankara-Moscow deal. Russia is the Syrian government's most powerful ally and helped it turn the tables in the country's civil war by retaking much of the country from rebels since 2015. The Turkish-Russian deal last week allowed Syrian government forces to move back into border regions from which they had been absent for years.

Ankara launched its offensive against the YPG following President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal of 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria in early October. The YPG helped the United States smash the Islamic State "caliphate" in Syria. ERDOGAN'S PLANS

Erdogan said on Thursday night that Turkey planned to establish a "refugee town or towns" in a "safe zone" between Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain, part of a project which state media have said would cost 151 billion lira ($26 billion). He was meeting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday morning and said he would ask him to call for a donors' meeting to help finance Ankara's plans for the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the region.

"I will say: 'You make a call for an international donors' meeting. If you don't, I will make this call'," Erdogan said in a conference speech. "If it doesn't happen, we will establish a refugee town or towns between Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain," he said, addressing a building contractor in the hall and saying he would ask him to play a role in the project.

Ankara has said it plans to resettle in Syria up to 2 million of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees that it hosts. According to plans which Erdogan presented at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Turkey would resettle some 405,000 people between Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain.

Erdogan said leaders at the General Assembly had looked positively on the plans but declined to offer money. He strongly criticized international reaction to the Syrian refugee issue. "We have for years hosted millions of refugees in our lands. The support we have received from the international community has unfortunately just been advised," he said.

"The mentality that regards a drop of oil as more valuable than a drop of blood does not see anything but its own interest in Syria and everywhere in the world." Last week Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would beef up its military presence in Syria with "mechanized forces" to prevent Islamic State militants seizing oil fields and revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to protect milk sector interests under RCEP: Amul MD

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the Centre will not take any decision under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP which would adversely affect milk-producers in the country, Amul Managing Director RS Sod...

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labor abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thrive, the top United Nations expert on human trafficking said...

Voting for Nigel Farage will not get Brexit done - Conservative Party

Britains ruling Conservatives warned on Friday that voting for the rival Brexit Party could prevent Britain from leaving the EU and could put left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn into power at an upcoming election. A vote for Brexit ...

Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during celebratory firing

An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing. A cousin of the deceased has been arrested in this connection, police said.SSP Ajay Sahni told ANI, The deceased, Sunil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019