International Development News
Development News Edition

Plea in HC claims solitary confinement of Rajiv case convict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:12 IST
Plea in HC claims solitary confinement of Rajiv case convict

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court alleging that Murugan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been kept in solitary confinement in the Vellore prison since October 19 in violation of rules and seeking to lift the restrictions imposed on him. When the habeas corpus petition filed by Murugan's niece came up for hearing, a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and R M T Teekaa Raman issued notice to the state prison authorities and the superintendent of the Central Prison in Vellore, seeking their response.

Seeking production of her uncle in the court, petitioner M Thenmozhi of Thanjavur also pleaded that Murugan be allowed to meet his relatives, including his wife and co-life convict Nalini, in accordance with law. She submitted that according to her counsel, P Pugalenthi, who had met Murugan on October 26, the convict was kept in solitary confinement since October 19 and barred from meeting his relatives, including Nalini, who is lodged in the women's prison in Vellore, for a period of 90 days as a "penalty".

The petitioner said that according to Rule 525 of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, Murugan was allowed an interview with his wife once in 15 days for about 30 minutes. But barring his lawyer, no other person was allowed to meet Murugan, she claimed and alleged that the penalty was imposed on her uncle without following the procedure established by law.

Such solitary confinement for more than 10 days and not being allowed to meet his relatives was violative of Article 21 of the Constitution, which was related to protection of life and personal liberty, she contended. The petitioner further claimed that Nalini was on "a hunger strike" in her prison, located close to the jail where Murugan is lodged, demanding permission to meet her husband.

She sought a direction to the authorities to produce Murugan before the court and remove him from solitary confinement immediately and also allow him to meet her and other family members, including his wife. Murugan and Nalini, besides five other convicts, are undergoing life imprisonment in the case related to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur, near here, on May 21, 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt announces holiday on Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja on November 2 will be a public holiday, the Delhi government announced on Friday. The general administration department has issued a notification in this regard.The Lt Governor of government of the National Capital Territory of ...

Corp affairs ministry asks disqualified directors to ensure compliance or face action

The corporate affairs ministry has asked disqualified directors to file their pending statutory returns and ensure compliance or else face regulatory action. As part of larger crackdown on companies suspected to be shell entities, the minis...

Cyclone Maha to intensify: IMD

The India Meteorological Department in Gujarat has predicted on Friday that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours. Speaking to ANI, Jayant Sarkar, Director of IMD, G...

Nagaland hopeful of positive outcome of peace talks

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has claimed a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations to resolve the states decades-old insurgency problem even through the Centre has asserted it is yet to conclude the talks and will consult all stakeh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019