2 Pakistani nationals among 6 convicted for 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack

A court here on Friday convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008 in which seven jawans of the paramilitary forces and a civilian were killed. The court of the additional district judge held them guilty under various sections and will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

It, however, acquitted Muhammad Kausar (a resident of Pratapgarh) and Gulab Khan (a resident of Bareilly), accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said those found guilty are Sharif (resident of Rampur), Sahabuddin (resident of Bihar's Madhubani), Imran

(resident of Bhimhar in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), Muhammad Farooq (resident of Gujranwala in Pakistan), Baba (a resident of Moradabad) and Faheem Arshad Ansari (a resident of Mumbai). They are lodged in jails in Lucknow and Bareily, ADG ATS Dhruva Kant Thakur said.

In 2008, terrorists attacked the Rampur-based CRPF group centre, in which seven CRPF jawans and one civilian were killed, while some jawans and citizens had sustained serious injuries. Cases were registered against eight persons under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The Explosive Substances Act and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Reacting to the court verdict, Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh tweeted, "Today Hon'ble ADG-3 court, Rampur pronounced 6 terrorists guilty of the 2008 attack on @crpfindia Group Center, Rampur, in which 8 ppl had lost their lives. I commend UP ATS for their professional investigation and diligent trial follow-up." PTI NAV ZMN

