International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court to review SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:53 IST
U.S. Supreme Court to review SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains
Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the ability of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recover ill-gotten profits obtained through misconduct in a case from California that could weaken the agency's enforcement power.

The nine justices agreed to hear an appeal by California couple Charles Liu and Xin Wang contesting a 2016 civil action brought against them by the SEC. The SEC won a court ruling in 2017 requiring Liu and Wang to disgorge almost $27 million, the same amount they raised from foreign investors to build a never-completed cancer treatment center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK police say they believe all truck death victims were Vietnamese

British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London last week were Vietnamese.At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Viet...

Warriors' Curry out at least three months after surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and could miss more than three months. The Warriors announced Friday afternoon they would update Currys status in three months, confirming Dr. Steve...

ANALYSIS-Chile urged not to lose environmental steam after cancelling UN talks

Chiles decision to quit as host of Decembers U.N climate talks, to focus on dealing with violent social protests, has undermined the Latin American nations efforts to craft a green, progressive image on the world stage, environmentalists sa...

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday. Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019