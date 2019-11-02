Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Saturday the reopening of banks to the public after a two-week closure due to nationwide protests "did not cause any disturbance at any bank" and that no "formal capital controls" were being considered.

"This is important given the long period of shut down and the events our country went through," he told Reuters in written comments.

