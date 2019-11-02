UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces kill one, wound 91 protesters

Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued to gather in mass anti-government protests.

Tens of thousands have been gathering in the capital's central Tahrir Square this week, demanding the downfall of the political elite in the biggest wave of mass demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Protests have accelerated dramatically in recent days, drawing huge crowds from across Iraq's sectarian and ethnic divides. They have been comparatively peaceful by day, becoming more violent after dark as police use tear gas and rubber bullets to battle self-proclaimed "revolutionary" youths.

Clashes have focused on the ramparts to the Republic Bridge leading across the Tigris to the heavily fortified Green Zone of government buildings, where the protesters say out-of-touch leaders are holed up in their walled-off bastion of privilege. More than 250 people were killed in October, as security forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets directly at crowds of protesters, hitting some in the head and chest.

Amnesty International said on Thursday security forces were using "previously unseen" tear gas canisters modelled on military grenades that are 10 times as heavy as standard ones. An Iraqi government committee investigating violence from Oct. 1-7 found that 149 civilians were killed because security forces used excessive force and live fire to quell protests, according to its report.

Also Read: UPDATE 3-"We are voiceless": Hundreds of thousands protest in London for new Brexit vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)