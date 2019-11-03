International Development News
Development News Edition

SIT formed for probing Tis Hazari clash, ASI suspended: Delhi Police to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 15:59 IST
SIT formed for probing Tis Hazari clash, ASI suspended: Delhi Police to HC
Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Sunday told the high court that a special investigation team has been formed to look into the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here. Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Police, told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which was hearing the matter after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incident, that one assistant sub-inspector had been suspended and another transferred for alleged involvement in the clash.

The special investigation team of the crime branch will probe the matter. The police also informed the court that four FIRs have been registered in connection with the clash under relevant sections, including charges of attempt to murder.

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalized, according to officials and eyewitnesses. Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers were hurt in the incident.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by the police. They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air. Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the chief justice and senior-most judges of the high court.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, he said. After the meeting got over, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1 pm, he said.

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi lieutenant governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials. The letter also sought the immediate arrest of responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nelly Korda wins back-to-back title in Taiwan

Americas Nelly Korda claimed back-to-back victory in the LPGA Taiwan Championship in a playoff against two players on Sunday to clinch her second win this year. Korda, 21, successfully defended her title in the playoff against Australias Mi...

India lose 0-3 to Vietnam in first international friendly

The Indian womens team suffered a 0-3 defeat against hosts Vietnam in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Thi Nhung 8th minute, Thi Van 82nd and Thi Thuy Hang 89th scored a goal apiece for t...

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the teen cli...

Cong claims WhatsApp alerted Priyanka Gandhi about possible hacking of phone

The Congress on Sunday claimed that senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi had received a message from WhatsApp informing her that her phone was suspected to have been hacked. The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019