International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Three killed as Iraqi protesters try to break into Iran consulate in Kerbala

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Three killed as Iraqi protesters try to break into Iran consulate in Kerbala
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iraqi security forces opened fire on a crowd of protesters trying to break into the Iranian consulate in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Kerbala overnight, killing three, security and medical sources said on Monday.

Burning tires and chanting "Iran out, Kerbala remains free," the crowd assembled in front of the consulate late on Sunday. "We came here today to revolt and hold a protest in front of the Iranian consulate. We came to pull down the Iranian flag and lift the Iraqi flag instead," said one protester in Kerbala who refused to be identified.

Iraq's official human rights watchdog confirmed the deaths. The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said three people were killed due to bullet wounds. A dozen were injured, including security forces, it said. The IHCHR said the crowd tried to break into the consulate. Security sources said they tried to set fire to it.

On Monday thousands of anti-government protesters had gathered in central Baghdad, defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and disrupting daily life. The protests have broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq since they started on Oct. 1 in Baghdad and spread to the impoverished southern Shi'ite heartland. More than 250 people have been killed.

Despite the country's oil wealth, many people live in poverty with limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare or education. "The youth have lived through economic hardships, explosions, oppression. We want to root out this political elite completely. We want to get rid of this gang, then maybe we can rest," said a protester who did not wish to be identified. He had camped overnight in Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi appealed to protesters on Sunday night to suspend their movement which he said had achieved its goals and was hurting the economy. The premier has said he is willing to resign if politicians agree on a replacement and promised a number of reforms, but protesters say that is not enough and that the entire political class needs to go.

Operations at Iraq's main Gulf port of Umm Qasr, which receives the bulk of the country's grain, vegetable oil, and sugar imports, have been at a complete standstill since Wednesday. The anger over economic hardship and corruption is aimed at the sectarian power-sharing system of governance introduced in Iraq after 2003 and the political elites benefiting from it.

The political class is seen by many as subservient to one or other of Baghdad's main allies, the United States and Iran, who use Iraq as a proxy in a struggle for regional influence. "The Iranians and the parties affiliated with Iran harm us. We will never let any Iranian stay in Kerbala. We will not let any lackeys stay in Kerbala," the Kerbala protester said. "No Iranian will remain in Kerbala or across Iraq."

Also Read: Security forces arrest 31 cartel suspects in raid on Mexico City drug labs -authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius' PM touts achievements to fend off challenge in Nov. 7 poll

Mauritius leader Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is banking on accomplishments like a minimum wage law to win a general election on Thursday but could face a tough challenge from two opponents promising to end graft and higher retirement benefits.Th...

HDFC Q2 net profit up 76% at Rs 1,749 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday said its consolidated net profit jumped over 76.3 percent to Rs 1,748.69 crore in the second quarter ended September 2019. Its consolidated net profit during the corresponding three months of 2018-19 stood at ...

Iran's Zanganeh sees more output cuts by OPEC at next meeting -report

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Monday that he expects further production cuts to be agreed at the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC in December.We expect the decline in o...

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 per cent during 2019-20 from 13.3 per cent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. More...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019