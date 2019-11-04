International Development News
HC postpones bar elections at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:00 IST
  Created: 04-11-2019 20:00 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday postponed elections of the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts here following the clash between lawyers and police. The bar associations elections at Tis Hazari court and Karkardooma court were scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

A bench of justices G S Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that the elections are postponed till further orders. "In view of the unfortunate incident that took place at Tis Hazari Courts on November 2, we deem it appropriate to postpone the elections of the Bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma courts scheduled for November 5 and 7, respectively.

"Accordingly, elections of the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma Courts stand postponed till further orders," it said. The bench said a copy of the order be brought to the notice of the respective election commissioner and court observer immediately.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.

