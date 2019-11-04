International Development News
Development News Edition

SC to examine whether convicts entitled to bail if HCs unable to dispose appeals speedily

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:08 IST
SC to examine whether convicts entitled to bail if HCs unable to dispose appeals speedily

The Supreme Court Monday decided to examine and "evolve" possible solution to a vexatious legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily decide their appeals. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Surya Kant, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it "in evolving, if possible, solutions to the problem" which usually arises due to the delay in deciding appeals of convicts in serious offences by appellate courts including the high courts.

The bench was hearing the plea of one Khursheed Ahmad, represented by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat. Ahmad, who has been convicted in a murder case by a trial court and is in jail for nearly three years, has moved the top court challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court by which he was denied bail.

The High Court said he cannot be granted bail as his appeal against the conviction was still pending before it. The top court, in its order, said, "The appellant is in custody for over three years. The appeal before the Allahabad High Court is not likely to be heard immediately unless an order of expeditious hearing is passed either by this court or by the High Court."

It also said that no order for "expeditious hearing ought to be passed" by any court without good and cogent grounds as it may affect other litigants whose appeals are similarly pending. "Yet, at the same time, the inability of the High Court, for reasons beyond its control, to bring the criminal appeal or appeals to an early conclusion should not result in a situation where the accused persons are to be released on bail on the aforesaid ground," the bench said, adding that these questions require "due consideration".

It has now fixed the matter for hearing on November, 8. Ahmad, a resident of Kaushhambi district in UP, alleged that the HC dismissed the plea for bail saying "no good ground is made out for enlarging" him on bail.

"It is submitted that the Petitioner is in jail for over 2 years 8 months there is no likelihood of this appeal being heard in near future and on this ground alone the Petitioner was entitled to be released on bail more particularly when the co-accused have been granted bail," the plea said and sought the bail for Ahmad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor.Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rims...

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Delhi-NCR's dirty fuel-driven industries to remain shut till Nov 8: EPCA

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on Monday said dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi and its suburbs will remain shut till the morning of November 8. The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority also ex...

Tata Steel arm to sell entire stake in NSV for Rs 36 cr

Tata Steel on Monday said its subsidiary NatSteel Holdings Pte NSH has agreed to sell its entire 56.5 per cent stake in NatSteel Vina NSV for about Rs 36 crore to a Vietnam-based Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company. Tata Steels step-down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019