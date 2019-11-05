Man gets 5 yrs in jail for abetting wife's suicide

A fast-track court in neighbouring Shamli district's Kairana has sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for abetting his wife's suicide in 2017.

Judge Subodh Singh on Monday also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on Sourabh after holding him guilty in the death case of his wife Renu.

According to the prosecution, Renu committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on June 1, 2017 due to harassment by her husband.

