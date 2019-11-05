FACTBOX-From Paris to Singapore, cities put the brakes on e-scooters
Singapore became the latest city to target electronic scooters on Tuesday when a ban on riding the devices loved by commuters but loathed by pedestrians took effect.
E-scooters have become a common sight on city streets from Berlin to Paris, but they have been blamed for accidents including the death of an elderly lady in Singapore this year. Anyone riding an e-scooter on the city's sidewalks now faces up to three months in jail or a fine.
Here are five other countries that have restricted or banned e-scooters.
1. FRANCE
Paris has banned e-scooters from sidewalks, with offenders facing a fine of 135 euros ($150). A speed limit of 20km (12 miles) an hour has been imposed on the motorized vehicles across the capital, where scores of people have been injured and a man in his 80s was killed in April.
2. GERMANY German lawmakers voted in May to legalize e-scooters on roads and cycling paths but ban them from sidewalks. Riders must be aged 14 and above, and comply with a 20 km per hour speed limit.
3. SPAIN Last year Madrid banned e-scooters from pedestrian areas and from roads with speed limits of 50 km an hour or more.
4. BRITAIN It is illegal to ride e-scooters on public roads, cycle lanes and pavements and offenders can face a fine of £300 ($387), although there have been recent calls for the ban to be lifted.
5. The UNITED STATES Some cities have imposed restrictions on e-scooters and a study in September found they were involved in a rising number of injuries, often involving young men who are drunk or stoned.
Atlanta in August banned e-scooters at night after four deaths involving riders. San Francisco temporarily banned e-scooters last year after an influx of complaints from residents over illegal parking and congested streets. Sources: City of Atlanta government website ($1 = 0.7760 pounds) ($1 = 0.8986 euros)
Also Read: UPDATE 4-Armed man hits pedestrians with hijacked ambulance in Oslo -police
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration
Japan may extend spl recruitment prog to NE residents for offering nursing jobs
Residents of northeast Syria city pelt departing US troops
Whanganui residents encouraged to take up free bowel screening
UPDATE 6-Hong Kong riot police teargas, chase protesters, residents jeer officers