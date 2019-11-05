JK High Court dismisses petition challenging detention

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging alleged house arrest of Mustafa Kamal -- the NC additional general secretary and brother of party president Farooq Abdullah -- and ANC chief Begum Khalida Shah along with her son Muzaffar Shah. Justice Ali Mohammed Magray observed that the petition is not maintainable and is unnecessary after communication submitted by SSP Srinagar stated that the petitioners have neither been put under house arrest at 10, Moulana Azad Road nor their liberty curbed.

In response to petitions filed by the three leaders in the High Court seeking their release, the government on Wednesday last informed the High Court that it has not put Mustafa Kamal, Khalida Shah and Muzaffar Shah under house arrest. In their petitions, the leaders had said they have been under "unlawful detention" since August 5.

