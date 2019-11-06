International Development News
Development News Edition

SC directs completion of corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infra Ltd within 90 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:34 IST
SC directs completion of corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infra Ltd within 90 days

In a jolt to the Jaypee Group, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed completion of corporate insolvency resolution process within 90 days for Jaypee Infratech Ltd and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty. The apex court said the pendency of any other application before the NCLT or NCLAT, including any interim direction, shall be no impediment for the IRP to receive and process the revised resolution plan from the two bidders.

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said it is passing directions in an "exceptional situation" to do complete justice to home buyers, Jaypee group and banks concerned. "We direct the IRP to complete the CIRP within 90 days from today. In the first 45 days, it will be open to the IRP to invite revised resolution plan only from Suraksha Realty and NBCC respectively, which were final bidders and had submitted resolution plan on earlier occasion and place the revised plan(s) before the Committee of Creditors (CoC), if so required, after negotiations and submit report to adjudicating authority NCLT within such time," the bench said.

"In the second phase of 45 days commencing from 21st December 2019, margin is provided for removing any difficulty and to pass appropriate orders thereon by the adjudicating authority," the top court said. The bench passed the order on the plea by Jaypee Group against the NCLAT verdict which had barred it from participating in the auction of its debt-ridden group firm JIL.

On July 30 this year, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had allowed fresh bidding for the cash-strapped JIL but had barred its promoter Jaypee Group from participating in the auction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-FTSE pauses after 3-day rally as investors await trade moves

Londons FTSE 100 retreated on Wednesday after rallying nearly 2 over the past three sessions as investors waited for new developments on U.S.-China trade talks before making further bets, while mall operator Intu dropped on prospects of a c...

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...

Coal Ministry not in favour of overseas acquisitions by ClL:

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his ministry was not in favour of overseas coal asset acquisition by Coal India Limited CIL. The minister said last year India imported 235 million tonne of coal and the forex outflow was Rs 2....

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019