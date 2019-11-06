International Development News
Development News Edition

PIL in HC against free travel for women on DTC, cluster buses

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:10 IST
PIL in HC against free travel for women on DTC, cluster buses

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the AAP government's decision to provide free travel to women on DTC buses. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the petitioner, a woman, how she was claiming that the decision was unconstitutional or that it required the permission of the central government.

"How is it unconstitutional? How are you saying central government permission is required," the bench asked the petitioner, Azma Zaidi, and asked her to come with answers to its queries on the next date of hearing on January 21. Advocate Anil Kumar Khaware, representing the woman, contended that women are being provided free travel on buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DMITS) at the expense of taxpayers.

"It imposes a financial burden on the public exchequer," the petition has contended and sought that the October 28 notification be declared as "illegal, arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional". It has also claimed that the decision creates a class within a class as women are free to buy tickets or not do so and those opting for free travel may face ridicule.

Zaidi, who is a lawyer, has contended that the free travel concession ought to be provided to the elderly, minors and poor segment of society, irrespective of their gender. She has contended that there is no rationale or data supporting such a move.

She has also said in her plea that DTC in a report to the government has said that it needs an annual subsidy of about Rs 200 crore to implement the scheme in its buses and an additional Rs 100 crore for rolling out the concession in cluster buses operated by DIMTS. Under the scheme, women opting for free travel are given pink tickets in the buses and the government will reimburse the transporters based on the number of pink tickets issued.

The petition has said that rather than increasing the number of public transport buses to alleviate the difficulty of the people, the existing resources are being "carved out illegally to a particular section of society".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex gains 222 points, Cipla and ICICI Bank top gainers

Equity benchmark indices erased early losses and made a dramatic recovery in the afternoon trade on Wednesday due to heavy buying in metal, banking and realty stocks. The BSE SP Sensex closed 222 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 40,470 whi...

UPDATE 3-M&S turnaround held back by falling clothing sales

Britains Marks Spencer reported a 17 drop in first-half profit, dragged down by falling clothing sales, but said it was confident it could fix its problems and return to growth, sending its battered shares higher. Shares in the 135-year-ol...

British PM Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth, formally marking start of election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an audience with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the Dec. 12 election campaign.Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to formally ask the monarchs permission to dissolve parli...

Emilia Clarke 'tempted' by online dating

Emilia Clarke says she would have tried her hand at online dating if she wasnt an actor. The Game of Thrones star admitted she was once definitely tempted about trying out dating apps.There was a time. I was definitely tempted. I missed onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019