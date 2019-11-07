International Development News
Development News Edition

Coimbatore child rape-murder case: SC dismisses review plea of death row convict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:38 IST
Coimbatore child rape-murder case: SC dismisses review plea of death row convict

The Supreme Court on Thursday reaffirmed the death penalty of a convict for "horribly" gangraping a 10-year-old girl and killing her along with her brother in Coimbatore in 2010. In a majority judgment of 2:1, a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman dismissed the plea filed by the convict Manoharan and said there are no grounds to review the verdict.

While Justices Nariman and Suryakant dismissed the review plea, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was also part of the three-judge bench, said he has a different view on the point of the sentence only. "In view of the majority judgment, the review petition stands dismissed in its entirety," the bench said.

The top court had last month stayed the execution of convict Manoharan and said it would hear arguments on his plea seeking review of its August 1 verdict which had confirmed his death penalty. The apex court had on August 1 sent Manoharan to gallows for raping the girl along with a co-accused and killing her and her seven-year-old brother by throwing them in a canal with their hands tied.

Terming the offence as "shocking" and "cold blooded", a three-judge bench, by a majority of 2:1, had upheld the verdicts of the trial court and the Madras High Court to award death penalty to the convict, saying the offence fell under the "rarest of rare" category. Manoharan and co-accused Mohanakrishnan, who was later shot dead in an encounter, had picked up the minor girl and her younger brother from outside a temple on October 29, 2010 when they were going to school.

They had tied the hands of both minor siblings and brutally gang-raped the girl before trying to kill them by poisoning. As they did not die of poisoning, the two men tied their hands and threw them into the Parambikulam-Axhiyar Project canal where they drowned.

In its August 1 verdict, Justices Nariman, Khanna and Surya Kant were on the same page in upholding the conviction of Manoharan for offences of kidnapping, gang rape and murder. However, Justice Khanna was of the view that instead of death penalty, the jail term for the remainder of life without any benefit of remission would meet the ends of justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lowry, Raptors hold off Kings late for victory

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Sacramento Kings 124-120 Wednesday night. Serge Ibaka scored 21 points, OG Anunoby contributed a season-best 18 points...

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kal...

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha h...

James Dean to be digitally brought to life for Vietnam War movie

Hollywood legend James Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash in 1955, is being brought back to the big screen with the help of CGI visual effects for the Vietnam era movie Finding Jack. Dean, whose fame rests on just three films --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019