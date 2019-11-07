International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-S. Sudan president, ex-rebel leader agree to delay unity government - Uganda

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Juba
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:16 IST
UPDATE 2-S. Sudan president, ex-rebel leader agree to delay unity government - Uganda
Image Credit: Flickr

South Sudan's president and a former rebel leader agreed on Thursday to delay forming a unity government for 100 days beyond the Nov. 12 deadline, Uganda's presidency said, buying time after concerns that war could resume if the two sides were pushed. South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar met in Uganda in a last-ditch effort to resolve outstanding disputes that were preventing the formation of a coalition government in time for the deadline.

Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in September 2018, under pressure from the United Nations, the United States, and regional governments to end a five-year civil war that devastated the world's youngest country. Both sides blame each other for not meeting milestones stipulated by the peace deal, especially the integration of different fighting forces.

Thursday's meeting "was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere", the Ugandan statement said. Both sides agreed that there were "critical tasks" related to the deal that were not yet complete, particularly related to "security arrangements and governance", it added.

A spokesman for Machar praised the new agreement. "This is good and will enable the security arrangements to be completed if resources are availed as required", spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel told Reuters by phone after the meeting ended.

There was no immediate comment from Kiir. "This avoids the worst, even if it falls short of providing a clear path to resolving the outstanding issues," said Alan Boswell, a senior analyst with Brussels-based think-tank International Crisis Group.

"The regional mediators must step up at the highest levels to move the peace process forward," he said. Oil-producing South Sudan, which became an independent country in 2011, plunged into civil war in 2013 after Kiir sacked Machar as vice president. The conflict killed an estimated 400,000 people, triggered a famine and created Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

SECURITY FORCES Kiir and Machar had traded accusations ahead of the meeting hosted by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, as concerns grew that the ceasefire would not hold after Tuesday's deadline.

"Nothing has been done" by the government to implement the peace deal, Machar's spokesman Puok Both Baluang told Reuters by phone on Wednesday. But Kiir told parliament on Tuesday the government had paid more than $30 million to cover the costs of implementing the deal. It was not clear how the money was spent. His spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny, declined to say why the government had not released the total $100 million it had pledged to spend.

The different security forces were supposed to be registered, disarmed, retrained and integrated. But even registration is incomplete, the chairman of the international body monitoring the peace deal told Reuters on Wednesday. Many commanders say they have not received enough forms to register the forces, the chairman of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism said in a phone interview.

There are also shortages of food and medicine, Major General Desta Abiche Ageno said. "We are now observing many of those registered forces leaving designated sites." Both Kiir and Machar have been demanding shared control of the capital, a problem that has triggered war twice already, Crisis Group noted earlier this week.

Thursday's statement did not include any details on security plans for Juba. It said that the two sides, along with governments in the region that are monitoring the deal, had agreed to meet to review progress in 50 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Couple stoned to death 4 years after inter-caste marriage in

In an apparent case of honour killing, a Dalit man and his wife, who married against wishes of the womans family, were allegedly stoned to death when they returned to their village in Gadag district in Karnataka, four years after fleeing it...

Brazil for first time votes against U.N. call for end to U.S. embargo on Cuba

Brazil voted for the first time with the United States on Thursday against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to Washingtons economic embargo on communist-run Cuba, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained.The...

MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors Meet: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding MoUs worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here. We had targeted signing MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore. However, MOUs...

Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Wednesday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019