TIMELINE-Indian court to rule on Hindu-Muslim feud over destroyed mosque

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:21 IST
Image Credit: ANI

India's Supreme Court is due to rule on Saturday on the ownership of a centuries-old religious site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, in a case that has fueled suspicion and sparked deadly riots between the communities. Following is a timeline of the events that have shaped the case.

1528 - The mosque in Ayodhya, in what is now India's biggest state of Uttar Pradesh, was built by Mughal emperor Babur, according to documents produced by Muslim groups in court. 1949 - Muslim groups accuse government officials of conniving with Hindu monks to place an idol of an infant Lord Ram in the grounds of the mosque.

1950 - A first suit is filed in a court near Ayodhya, seeking permission to worship the idol of Lord Ram. 1986 - A court order locks to be opened at the disputed site and that Hindus be allowed to pray there.

1992 - Thousands of Hindu activists, led by politicians of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tear down the mosque. 1992-93 - Hindu-Muslim riots erupt across northern and western India. Rights group estimate more than 2,000 people were killed.

2010 - A three-judge bench of the Allahabad high court in Uttar Pradesh ruled that the site of the mosque should be divided into three parts between the three main parties in the case. 2011 - The Supreme Court stays the high court's order

2019 - A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India begins day-to-day hearings to resolve the case. Nov. 9, 2019 - The Supreme Court is set to its give final verdict.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Cyclonic storm Bulbul to weaken gradually, move north-eastwards

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Bulbul over northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to weaken gradually and make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh by Saturday night. It is being tracked by the Doppler Weat...

Monitoring activities on social media;will initiate strict action against mischief mongers: Delhi Police.

Monitoring activities on social mediawill initiate strict action against mischief mongers Delhi Police....

Godman held for 'communal' graffiti

A self-styled godman has been arrested over a communal graffiti ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit in Dhule district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The accused Rajendra Marathe a...

Ayodhya case: Underlying structure was not an Islamic structure, says SC

The Supreme Court Saturday said the underlying structure below the disputed site at Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but the ASI has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque. The observation by a 5-judge Consti...
