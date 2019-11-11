International Development News
MP Man gets life imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:13 IST
A 40-year-old man was given life imprisonment on Monday for raping a six-year-old girl a year ago at Jatkhedi area in the state capital, a district prosecution official said. Additional session judge Vandana Jain convicted Peetamber under IPC section 376 (2) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, Peetamber lured the girl to his house and raped her in the kitchen in October 2018. Later, she narrated the ordeal to her mother, who filed a complaint with the Misrod police station, after which Peetamber was arrested.

Judge Jain, after going through the material on record and examining the witnesses, handed down life imprisonment to Peetambar and fined him Rs 2,000.

