Bolivia armed forces commander orders troops onto streets against 'vandals'
Bolivia's Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said on Monday he had ordered troops to conduct joint operations with police against "groups of vandals."
The Bolivian capital La Paz is braced for violent clashes with thousands of supporters of ousted leader Evo Morales marching towards the city where opposition protesters and police set up barricades and armed themselves for a potential showdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Armed Forces
- Bolivia
- La Paz
- Evo Morales
ALSO READ
Pakistan's armed forces fully prepared to thwart all threats: Bajwa
Lt Gen Banerji appointed DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
Lt Gen Anup Banerji assumes office as DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
Bus'man donates Rs 50 lakh towards Armed forces flag day fund
Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups