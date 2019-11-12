International Development News
Bolivia armed forces commander orders troops onto streets against 'vandals'

  • Updated: 12-11-2019 05:56 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 05:56 IST
Bolivia armed forces commander orders troops onto streets against 'vandals'

Bolivia's Armed Forces Commander Williams Kaliman said on Monday he had ordered troops to conduct joint operations with police against "groups of vandals."

The Bolivian capital La Paz is braced for violent clashes with thousands of supporters of ousted leader Evo Morales marching towards the city where opposition protesters and police set up barricades and armed themselves for a potential showdown.

