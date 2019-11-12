International Development News
Shiv Sena to file second petition in SC if President's rule imposed

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:17 IST
The Shiv Sena will file a second petition in the Supreme Court if the President's rule is imposed in Maharashtra, a party lawyer said on Tuesday. "We will file a second petition today itself if the President's rule is imposed in the state," Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who filed the first petition on behalf of Shiv Sena, told PTI.

He said the party lawyers have received no response from the apex court registrar for the request of giving urgent hearing Tuesday itself on its first petition in which the party has sought quashing of the Governor's Monday decision not to give three days time to submit letter of support for government formation in the state. PTI RKS DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

