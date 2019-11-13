International Development News
Plea in HC for action against those who beat up litigants, cops during district court strike

  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:02 IST
The Delhi High Court (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking action against those advocates who allegedly beat up litigants, cops and the general public during the strike in district courts after a clash between lawyers and the police. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said on Wednesday that issues between the police and lawyers were being resolved at present and listed the matter for hearing on February 11, 2020.

The PIL by Ajay Gautam, a social activist, has alleged that protesting lawyers stopped litigants from entering court premises to attend their cases in which advocates engaged by them were not appearing due to the strike. The petition has further claimed that the continuing strike in district courts is disrupting judicial proceedings in the subordinate courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

