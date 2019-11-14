Moldovan parliament approves Ion Chicu as new prime minister
Moldova's parliament on Thursday approved former finance minister Ion Chicu to be the new prime minister.
The previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after the pro-Western prime minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.
