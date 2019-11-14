Police chase suspect after shooting at California high school
Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles. A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.
Seagus High School and all schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the scene. A local NBC station reported there were several casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Los Angeles
- NBC
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds
California braces for powerful winds that could feed fires
UPDATE 5-Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds
John Cena pledges to donate $500K to California fires first responders
Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence -fire dept