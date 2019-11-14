International Development News
Development News Edition

Police chase suspect after shooting at California high school

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:00 IST
Police chase suspect after shooting at California high school

Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles. A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.

Seagus High School and all schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the scene. A local NBC station reported there were several casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady initially said that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until hes 45. Bradys personal trainer Alex Guerrero, however, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player can go even longer than tha...

FACTBOX-Nineteen Democrats, three Republicans eye U.S. presidential nominations

The crowded Democratic presidential candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump next year swelled again on Thursday as former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick entered the race, seeking to carve a fresh path toward the partys ...

UPDATE 10-Hong Kong students hunker down as government dismisses curfew rumours

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of the city for a fourth successive day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways, as students built campus barricades and the government dismissed rumours of a curfew. Pr...

Man accused of killing four of family in Faridabad sent to 3-day police custody

A gym trainer, who was arrested for allegedly killing four members of a family here, was on Thursday sent to three days of police custody by a court here. Mukesh, a resident of Rajiv colony in Dabua Mandi, was brought to Faridabad from Shir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019